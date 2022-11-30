Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army establishes Youth Empowerment Centre in Jammu

Army establishes Youth Empowerment Centre in Jammu

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:16 AM IST

The centre is designed for various skill development courses, events, lectures and other youth-oriented events for the empowerment of local youth in Jammu

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel demonstrating a weapon to students at a weapons display in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel demonstrating a weapon to students at a weapons display in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Tiger Division of Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps on Tuesday facilitated establishment of a Youth Empowerment Centre at Gangyal here in Jammu to raise awareness and facilitate constructive engagement of youth in society.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Brigadier NR Pandey, Commander of the Tiger Artillery Brigade; Nuzhat Gull, secretary, J&K Sports Council, and Baldev Singh Billawaria, deputy mayor of the Jammu municipal corporation (MC).

The initiative of establishing the centre was conceptualised in coordination with the civil administration through the MC.

The centre is designed for various skill development courses, events, lectures and other youth-oriented events for the empowerment of local youth in Jammu.

In addition, the venue will be used to conduct de-addiction drives to promote awareness against drug abuse.

JMC’s deputy mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for this noble initiative and also appreciated the efforts being made by the army to shape the future of the country’s youth.

Brigadier NR Pandey reassured audience and civil dignitaries that the Indian Army will always stand shoulder to shoulder in undertaking the development initiatives for the youth of the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out