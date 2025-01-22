Menu Explore
Army opens fire on Pakistani drone along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jan 22, 2025 03:33 PM IST

However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over an area near the border fence in Mendhar sector, officials said

Army troops opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone that entered into the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said.

The army troops picked up the movement of the drone around 1 am and fired nearly a dozen rounds. (AP/photo for representation only)
The army troops picked up the movement of the drone around 1 am and fired nearly a dozen rounds. (AP/photo for representation only)

However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over an area near the border fence in Mendhar sector, they said.

The troops picked up the movement of the drone around 1 am and fired nearly a dozen rounds.

A search operation was launched with the first light of the day on Wednesday to ensure there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said. The search operation was continuing when last reports were received.

Rusted mortar shell defused in Kathua

Meanwhile, a rusted mortar shell was defused in a forest area in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

The mortar shell was noticed by a shepherd, who had gone to Mayan Kannah forest to graze his sheep this morning, the officials said.

They said Shawar informed the local police, following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene and the mortar shell was defused.

