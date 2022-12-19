Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army organise cycle expedition in Punjab

Published on Dec 19, 2022 08:55 PM IST

Flagged-off from Madhopur Border, it connected battlefields of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 at Dera Baba Nanak, Darya Mansur, Burj, Asal Uttar, Khemkaran, Hussainiwala and Mamdot

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The Airawat Division of Kharga Corps of the Indian Army organised a 10-day cycle expedition to commemorate ‘Vijay Diwas,’ an army spokesperson said on Monday. The expedition ‘shaheedon ki yaad mein sainik ka naman- a soldier’s pilgrimage along the western borders’ was conducted by ten cyclists from December 7 to 16, covering 686 kilometers in Punjab. Flagged-off from Madhopur Border, it connected battlefields of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 at Dera Baba Nanak, Darya Mansur, Burj, Asal Uttar, Khemkaran, Hussainiwala and Mamdot.

