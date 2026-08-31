Army Training Command chief Lt Gen Devendra Sharma retires

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), retired after 39 years of service, bringing to a close a century long military legacy of his family. Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), retired after 39 years of service, bringing to a close a century long military legacy of his family.

He paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Shradhanjali Sthal War Memorial at Annadale in Shimla and inspected a guard of honour presented by the 111 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Kumaon).

Lt Gen Sharma, a second-generation military officer, comes from a family with a tradition of service to the nation. His late father, Wing Commander Shiv Kumar Sharma, was an Indian Air Force fighter pilot who participated in four campaigns. His father-in-law, Brig Sarjit Singh Kaler (retd.), served in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, while his elder brother, Air Commodore Shailendra Sharma (retd), was a Mirage-2000 pilot during the 1999 Kargil War.

Lt Gen Sharma was commissioned into The Scinde Horse on December 19, 1987, after being awarded the Sword of Honour and the Sikh Light Infantry Medal for best sportsman at the Indian Military Academy.

During his military career, he was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his role in Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir.

His career also included significant international assignments. He assumed charge as the 25th Army Commander of ARTRAC on July 1, 2024. During his tenure, the command undertook several training reforms, including the introduction of drone warfare training for more than 50,000 personnel.