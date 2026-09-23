4 of family killed, 1 injured as car falls into 200-metre gorge in Kullu

Four men of a village were killed and one was critically injured when their Hyundai Exter car plunged into a 200-metre gorge on NH-305 near Haripur at Sween-Khadd in the Ani subdivision of Kullu district early on Tuesday, police said. Police were alerted around 3am, following which local residents and police officials launched a relief and rescue operation. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The deceased were identified as Rahul Rana (25), Vikas, alias Vicky (21), Gunjan and Bal Krishan (40), all residents of Jabo village in Ani.

The injured occupant, Suresh Kumar, 27, also of Jabo village, received first aid at Ani hospital before being referred to Rampur hospital for further treatment.

According to the police, the five men were relatives returning from a wedding at Badagaon in Shimla district, where a woman from their village had been married. Around 2.30am, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll down the gorge.

Police were alerted around 3am, following which local residents and police officials launched a relief and rescue operation. Due to the gorge’s depth and difficult terrain, it took rescuers nearly six hours to reach the wreckage and extricate the victims.

According to police, the vehicle was found in a damaged condition about 200 meters down the steep slope. They said one injured person was found outside the vehicle, while two individuals were found dead inside.

“A search of the slope revealed two additional bodies,” they said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent to civil hospital Ani for post-mortem examination.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that Bal Krishan was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. “Inspection of the scene suggests, prima facie, that the vehicle went out of control at a curve due to high speed and negligent driving, collided with the parapet/crash barrier, and plunged off the road,” police said.

A case has been registered at Ani police station under Sections 125(A), 281, and 106 of the BNS. A detailed investigation into the causes of the accident is being conducted by the police.

Ani SDM Laxman Kanet said an immediate ex-gratia relief of ₹25,000 each has been disbursed to the families of the deceased, while ₹5,000 was provided to the injured man.