Himachal govt allows shops, commercial establishments to operate 24x7 for one year

The Himachal Pradesh government has given permission to the shops and commercial establishments across the state to operate round-the-clock for a period of one year, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business and facilitating 24x7 commercial activity. Employers will have to ensure that the prescribed limits on daily and weekly working hours, as well as overtime, are strictly adhered to. (HT Photo for representation)

The notification was issued on September 22 by the department of labour, employment and overseas placement under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1969.

Under the order, establishments have been exempted from certain operating restrictions prescribed under the Act, allowing them to remain open 24 hours a day throughout the year, subject to compliance with statutory provisions relating to employees.

The government has made it clear that the relaxation will not override provisions governing working hours and overtime. Employers will have to ensure that the prescribed limits on daily and weekly working hours, as well as overtime, are strictly adhered to.

Every employee will also be entitled to at least one weekly holiday, as mandated under the applicable labour laws. The establishments will further be required to maintain prescribed standards relating to the safety, security, health and welfare of employees.

In the case of women employees working during night shifts, employers will have to comply with the safety and other conditions prescribed under the guidelines issued by the state government. The relaxation comes into force with immediate effect and remain valid for one year from the date of its publication in the official gazette.