Armyman booked for raping ‘FB friend’ on pretext of marriage

The Ludhiana Rural police booked an armyman for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman on pretext of marriage, officials said on Saturday.

According to the woman, the accused had been establishing physical relations with her for the past six years.

The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh of Siarh village in Malaud. According to police, Harpreet is a sepoi deputed in the engineering wing of the Indian Army.

The complainant said she came in contact with the accused on social media platform, Facebook, in 2017 and befriended him.

She said that after frequent conversations on social media, they shared their contact numbers and Harpreet informed her that he was serving in the army.

The accused and his family members promised to solemnise the marriage of the accused with her.

The 23-year-old said that whenever Harpreet used to come on leave, he used to stay at her residence and establish physical relations with her and on the pretext of marrying her. She alleged that the accused later refused to marry her, and she approached the police.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the 23-year-old filed a complaint on Friday. Soon after receiving a complaint, the police registered a first-information report (FIR) under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.