Army’s Western Command organises seminar on future warfare technology

Indian Army's Western Command headquarters, in collaboration with Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New Delhi, organised a seminar on the theme "Battlefield Breakthroughs: Harnessing Technology for Victory" at Chandimandir military station.

The keynote address was given by former army chief Gen Manoj Pande (retd), who laid stress on a collective approach to understand battlefield challenges, and using training and technology to meet them with efficiency.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, while addressing the seminar, said the army must strive to be more adaptable and urged officers to have a steeper learning curve in the technology domain and adapt to new generation warfare challenges.

The sessions were curated to build an understanding of how emerging technologies can be absorbed and integrated to empower soldiers, enhance his performance and enhance the overall operational capability of the army.

Some sessions were dedicated to understanding changes which need to be introduced in various organisations, units, human resource management, training, tactics etc, to facilitate quick absorption of niche technologies. A “Whole of the Nation” approach and the importance of self-reliance through indigenous manufacturing and research and development were highlighted to enable adoption of the technologies to meet current and future battlefield requirements, including military logistics.

The eminent speakers, who participated in the discussions were from the veteran community who continue to serve the nation as members of various institutes and commissions of national repute, including UPSC, National Cyber Agency, IITs etc. These include Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (retd), Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd), Lt Gen Philip Campose (retd), Lt Gen Harsha Gupta (retd), Maj Gen Amarjit Singh (retd), Lt Gen Subrata Saha (retd), Vice Adm AB Singh (retd), Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan (retd), Maj Gen Mandip Singh (retd), Lt Gen PR Shankar (retd), Lt Gen MU Nair (retd), Lt Gen Balbir Singh Sandhu (retd).