Arora pitches Punjab to UAE investors, offers up to 125% fiscal incentives

Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora on Wednesday invited UAE investors and global businesses to invest in the state, assuring 100% to 125% fiscal incentives under the state’s new Industrial and Business Development Policy-2026, fast-track approvals and complete handholding through single-window platform “Invest Punjab”. Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora addressing investors and business leaders during Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai on Wednesday. (X)

Addressing investors and business leaders during Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai, Arora shared that under the policy, eligible manufacturing units could avail fiscal incentives up to 100% of eligible Fixed Capital Investment (FCI), while units in priority sectors and those in border districts and Kandi areas were eligible for incentives up to 125% of FCI, subject to an overall cap of ₹500 crore.

Key benefits include capital subsidy of up to 20% of eligible FCI (up to ₹10 crore), 75% reimbursement of Net SGST for the eligible period and 100% exemption of electricity duty for eligible new units as well as existing units undertaking expansion, subject to applicable conditions, he added.

“The policy also provides employment-linked support and encourages investments in priority and emerging sectors, enabling investors to align incentives with their business and employment plans. The framework extends benefits not only to new projects but also to expansion and modernisation of existing industrial units,” said the minister.

He said Punjab offered a unique blend of robust industrial infrastructure, skilled manpower, vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, agricultural strength, strategic connectivity and a large consumer market, making it an ideal destination for UAE and global investors.

“Punjab is open for business and ready for investment. We want investors to see Punjab not just as a market, but as a strategic partner for manufacturing, food processing, technology, logistics and global business operations. Our focus is clear — ease of doing business, speedy approvals, policy certainty and maximum handholding for investors,” said Arora.