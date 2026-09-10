Sukhu’s Delhi visit puts Himachal cabinet expansion in focus

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government is likely to take place by the end of this month, with new faces expected to join the ministry and a reshuffle of portfolios on the cards. Party leaders, familiar with the matter, said at least two senior members are likely to be dropped. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Along with the chief minister, almost all the senior ministers are currently camping in New Delhi.

“The move assumes significance as Himachal Pradesh heads for assembly polls in 2027 and the party wants to induct young faces in the reshuffle to boost morale among grassroots workers,” a senior leader said, pleading anonymity.

The leader added that the high command is also gathering feedback on the performance of the government and the state organisation. “Discussions regarding the government’s performance, the organisation’s activity levels, and the synergy between the two are considered particularly significant in view of the 2027 assembly elections,” the leader said.

Sunder and Butail are front runners

Sukhu has already signalled his intent to induct Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, 61, into the cabinet. However, his induction has been delayed due to lack of consensus over his name. Palampur MLA Ashish Butail is also being seen as a front-runner for the ministerial berth, considering his contribution to Congress winning the Palampur municipal corporation polls. In the recent urban civic bodies polls, Congress managed to win only one MC out of the four, with the remaining three going to the BJP.

Senior leaders may get organisational roles

In line with Rahul Gandhi’s vision, the Himachal Congress is likely to give senior leaders organisational responsibilities.

“In this context, the high command aims to implement changes in both the government and the organisation to strengthen the party’s structural framework ahead of the polls and convey a positive message to the public regarding the government’s performance,” the leader added.