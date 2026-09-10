MDMA drug factory bust: Land in Manda leased for plant nursery used for illegal unit

Investigations into the bust of a synthetic drug manufacturing unit in Kosara Kala village, Manda, have revealed that the accused leased agricultural land under the pretext of developing a plant nursery while allegedly operating an illegal MDMA (Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine) manufacturing unit for months. For representation only

The factory was unearthed on September 4 by the Mumbai crime branch during an interstate crackdown on a drug trafficking network spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Officials recovered 52.935 kg of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, along with around 260 liters of chemicals and sophisticated laboratory equipment. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth approximately ₹139 crore in the international market.

According to investigators, a major lead emerged on June 24 with the arrest of Avinash alias Sonu Loknath Iyer (22) and Ravikant Omprakash Ram (23) near Nalasopara (East) in Maharashtra. Police recovered 112 grams of MDMA, valued at ₹3.36 lakh, from their possession. During interrogation, the duo disclosed details of a 21-member interstate syndicate involved in procuring chemicals, manufacturing synthetic drugs, transportation, distribution and financial transactions. Subsequent investigations led agencies to the clandestine unit in the nondescript village of Manda, Prayagraj.

Nursery used as cover

Investigations on September 5 revealed that nearly three bighas of agricultural land belonging to farmer Surendra Pratap Singh were leased in January 2026 for an 11-month period. The accused reportedly claimed that the land would be used for flower cultivation and a plant nursery using scientific methods.

After taking possession, they erected tin sheds and fenced the premises from all sides. Investigators found that access to the sheds was heavily restricted, and even the landowner was allegedly denied entry. A small portion of the land was used for flower cultivation to maintain the appearance of a legitimate nursery. Local residents reported that the premises remained closed during the day, with activities primarily carried out at night.

Remote location avoided suspicion

Villagers noted that the factory was located in a secluded area surrounded by forest on three sides and accessible only through narrow trails. The difficult terrain minimised public movement, with only cattle grazers occasionally passing by. Whenever villagers inquired about the activities, they were told that flowers were being cultivated under controlled, scientific conditions. The revelation that a synthetic drug manufacturing unit was operating there has left residents shocked.

The discovery has raised significant questions regarding local surveillance and intelligence mechanisms, as the unit operated for several months without detection. Manda SHO Kuldeep Sharma stated he had assumed charge of the police station only two weeks prior to the raid. The factory premises were sealed on September 5.

SOG teams disbanded

Serious questions have arisen regarding the functioning of the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate. In the wake of the revelation, police commissioner Piyush Mordia disbanded the Special Operations Group (SOG) teams across all four commissionerate zones on September 5.

Mordia relieved a 44-member SOG contingent, including Central Zone in-charge Savin Tomar, City Zone in-charge Neeraj Kumar, Ganganagar Zone in-charge Sukhchain Tiwari, and Yamunanagar Zone in-charge Naveen Kumar Singh, from their duties. All personnel were directed to report to their respective Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). Despite the operation running for nearly seven months, local police and SOG units failed to detect it. Adding to the commissionerate’s embarrassment, the Mumbai Police conducted the raid without coordinating with local authorities.

Wider network under scanner

Officials confirmed the Prayagraj unit was part of a larger interstate drug syndicate. To date, 21 individuals have been arrested in locations including Mumbai, Nalasopara, Kalyan, Nerul, Jalgaon, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

After the state government took cognizance of the bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Gorakhpur unit inspected the site on September 7. Investigators are now probing the source of the chemicals, distribution channels, and financial transactions connected to the network.

Despite the major haul, local police deny knowledge of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s arrival, the seizure of over 53 kg of MDMA, or the arrest of two local suspects. According to ACP (Meja) Brijesh Pathak, the raiding team did not inform local authorities, nor did they seal the premises before leaving with the two suspects without mandatory transit remand.

“The raiding team never contacted the Manda police station or me before the raid. They did not seize anything in front of us, and no record of this exists in the General Diary (GD) of the Manda police station. They arrested two people without our knowledge, failing to conduct mandatory medical tests or obtain transit remand. During trial, the culprits could be released because the police will be unable to prove their arrest from Prayagraj due to a lack of official documentation,” Pathak said. He added that local police are unaware of the status of the seized drugs and chemicals as no security has been provided to the sealed shed.

Prayagraj emerging as transit point

The case has renewed concerns over the use of Prayagraj as a transit and operational hub by narcotics networks. Police officials noted that the district’s strategic location and connectivity via road and rail make it attractive to interstate trafficking gangs.