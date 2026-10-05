HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Yamuna Biodiversity Park; Park Entrance Gate; Aravalli Biodiversity Park; Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar (Entry Gate: Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park)

When: October 2 to 8

Timing: 10am to Noon

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jharoda Majra (Pink Line); Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines); Guru Dronacharya (Yellow Line); Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line); IIT Delhi (Magenta Line)

What: Ivan The Terrible — Part I (Director: Sergei Eisenstein)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: October 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I

When: October 5

Timing: 11am

Entry: ₹799 onwards (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: EcoReels 2026: The Becoming of a Wildscape (Director: Tanmayi Gidh); Panha (Director: Sakshi Mishra); Friends of Jilipibala (Director: Debalina Majumder)