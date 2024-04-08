Around 9,500 voters ‘easy targets’ in Chandigarh, 23% booths ‘vulnerable’

As many as 9,534 voters in the city have been identified as ‘easy targets’ who seem susceptible of getting influenced, according to an internal data compiled by the election department. The department has also categorised around 23% of the polling booths and polling stations as ‘vulnerable’. Though 23% booths are vulnerable this time, the number has significantly dropped from past elections. (HT)

Chandigarh is set to elect its next Member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1 this year. So far, 6,47,291 people are enrolled as voters in the city, who will cast their votes in 614 polling booths and stations.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Out of the total 614 polling booths, 139 booths are identified as vulnerable.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the vulnerable booths are those polling booths which fall in areas susceptible to misuse of money and muscle power to influence or intimidate voters, especially those from the weaker sections of society. The vulnerability mapping exercise identified these areas based on parameters such as pre-poll complaints related to the misuse of money and muscle power and political rivalries, model code of conduct (MCC) violations, the presence of minorities and Scheduled Caste voters, domination of anti-social elements.

Besides, the city police and the Chandigarh Election Commission also identified 9,534 voters as ‘easy targets’ who seem susceptible to such tactics. “Located across 77 different locations in Chandigarh, the vulnerable booths are mostly in colonies, economically weaker sections of societies and erstwhile villages. In those areas, susceptible voters have been identified after looking at their background, criminal history or involvement in elections. These people can be influenced with freebies, gifts or just promises. Hence, special arrangements are in place to keep a tab on them,” said an election officer.

365 ‘potential troublemakers’ identified

The election office also identified 365 people as ‘potential troublemakers’. Mostly with criminal backgrounds, these people may influence the vulnerable voters through the use of muscle or money power and influence them to vote in favour of a political party or candidate.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said the police have identified close to 300 persons who are prone to disrupt law and order during polls.

“Police will be keeping a tight watch on such elements and will take preventive action wherever required,” she said.

Vulnerable areas drop in Chandigarh, security to be beefed up

Though 23% booths are vulnerable this time, the number has significantly dropped from past elections. In 2019, 212 out of total 587 booths (35%) were vulnerable.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 167 out of the total 519 booths were identified vulnerable.

“The election office is making every arrangement to maintain law and order situation and to ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner. Special forces will be deployed in those areas, webcasting of all booths will be done, micro-observers are present in the areas and special nakas are in place to keep a tab on criminal activity in the area,” the officials said.

‘No critical booth in Chandigarh’

As per the ECI, polling booths where voting was more than 90% or over 75% of votes were polled in favour of one candidate in the last election are called as ‘critical’. Also, polling stations where less than 10% voting was recorded are also critical.

But in Chandigarh, there are no such booths and hence, the critical booths remain none.