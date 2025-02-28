Artificial lake triggers ‘flash flood’ threat in Manikaran

Flash flood threat looms over the Manikaran valley as an artificially created dam formed in Jeera Nullah in Manikaran valley of Kullu district, blocking the natural flow of water, has put the authorities on alert who as a precautionary measure evacuated people living near Jeera Nullah from Tosh village to Bhuntar. A woman with her child walks through a snowy road in Lahaul Spiti on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Initial reports indicate that continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered a landslide, leading to the obstruction. A 5-MW hydroelectric power project is located on the nullah before Tosh village, but officials have assured that the village itself is not under immediate threat. However, houses and structures near the nullah remain at high risk.

The entire state of Himachal Pradesh is experiencing incessant rainfall, with heavy snowfall being recorded in the Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Kangra districts.

The artificial dam has been formed on Jeera Nullah behind Tosh village which is suspected to have been created due to a landslide caused by heavy rains in the area since last night. Though the team sent by the administration on Thursday said that water has started flowing but the threat of sudden breach looms large keeping the authorities on their toes.

As a precautionary measure, the Kullu district administration has evacuated people living near Jeera Nullah from Tosh village to Bhuntar and an advisory has been issued to people to stay away from Parvati River. The administration has urged tourists not to go to the banks of Parvati river to take selfies.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said that in view of safety, people living on the banks of the drain have been instructed to move to safer places. “Due to heavy rain last night, a landslide has occurred in the Jeera drain above Tosh village. Due to this, the flow of water has stopped. But as some respite the water has started flowing,” he said.

Relief and rescue teams have been dispatched to assess the situation. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and rescue teams are on high alert.

Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, has constituted a committee to assess the situation and take necessary steps for evacuation of the danger area and rehabilitation requirements and to take necessary steps for situation assessment due to landslide to the local people, especially the population around Tosh and Kapil Mohan Hydro Project, due to blockage of Jeera Nullah situated 2 km upstream from Tosh village of Manikaran valley.

The Deputy Commissioner issued an order to this effect on Thursday. The order said that this committee constituted under the leadership of Sub Divisional Officer, Kullu, Vikas Shukla, will have executive engineer, public works, DSP Kullu, commandant home guard, tehsildar, Bhuntar, local forest range officer and general manager of Kapil Mohan Hydro Project as members and all the departments will work in coordination for the purpose mentioned in the said order.

Even the administration of the Lahaul-Spiti district has issued an avalanche warning, urging people to stay indoors and avoid high-altitude areas.