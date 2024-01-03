As mercury rises 3 notches, dense fog takes a break in Chandigarh

After five days of dense fog, there was some relief for city residents as only shallow fog was reported on Tuesday when the day temperature went up by three notches. On Tuesday, the visibility fell down to 600 metres around 5:30 am but improved to 800 metres by 8.30am in Chandigarh. (Sant Arora/HT)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, however, said that chances of dense fog will continue in the coming days and an orange alert is in place till Thursday.

On Tuesday, the visibility fell down to 600 metres around 5:30 am but improved to 800 metres by 8.30am. Visibility between 500 metres to 1,000 metres is considered to be shallow fog.

Before this, the city had experienced two days of dense fog, with visibility between 50 metres and 200 metres, and three days of very dense fog with visibility upto 25 metres.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature went up to 14.8°C, from

11.8°C on Monday. The minimum temperature fell from 9.2°C on Monday to 9°C on Tuesday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 15°C while minimum will remain around 9°C.

Above average rain likely this January

As per the long-range forecast issued by the IMD, this January, the city is likely to receive above average rain. The forecast is made by using probability models of local and global systems. As per officials, the major cause of rain during this season is Western Disturbance (WD).

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh scientist Shivinder Singh said, “With a probability of above average rain, the day temperature is also expected to stay below normal while night temperature is expected to stay above normal.” As per the seasonal forecast, the probability of above normal rain has been predicted for January, February and March for the region.