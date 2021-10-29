Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ashok Prashar joins AAP ahead of Punjab assembly polls
Ashok Prashar joins AAP ahead of Punjab assembly polls

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh inducting Prashar into the party fold in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a political development from the Ludhiana central constituency ahead of the assembly elections, senior Congress leader and former general secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Ashok (Pappi) Prashar, joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday. AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh inducted Prashar into the party fold in Chandigarh.

It has been learnt that Prashar is eyeing a party ticket for the upcoming elections and as the central constituency is represented by Congress MLA Surinder Dawar, Prashar made the decision to join AAP.

It is seen as a setback for Congress, as Prashar is a veteran party leader and had also contested 2012 assembly elections from Ludhiana south constituency on party ticket. Prashar said he has left the Congress party as the senior leadership has been ignoring the workers for a long time.

Earlier too, Pappi and his brother, five time councillor Rakesh Prashar ,had joined AAP in 2016, but returned to Congress ahead of assembly elections in 2017. While Pappi has now joined AAP again, Rakesh is still with the Congress.

TRENDING TOPICS
