Ashwani Khad pollution: NGT seeks action taken report from DCs on sewage treatment plants

The National Green Tribunal has set a strict six-week deadline for the deputy commissioners of Shimla, Solan and Mandi to take action against sewage treatment plants (STPs) found discharging untreated effluents into rivers across Himachal Pradesh. NGT has also sought a report in respect of the progress made for recovery of environmental compensation within six weeks. (File)

This comes during resumed hearing of suo moto cognizance taken by NGT regarding the media reports describing the Ashwani Khad as one of the state’s most polluted rivers. The news reports had pointed out that the unregulated disposal of industrial effluents, untreated sewage and runoff from agricultural activities are polluting rivers and streams of Himachal Pradesh with Ashwini Khad that flows through Shimla being the worst hit.

During the hearing, NGT on November 20 – order made available now-- has also directed the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) to accelerate the completion of the sewerage network crucial for operating STPs in the state.

JSV chief engineer Anju Sharma, appearing virtually, had submitted that 88% of work of sewerage network connecting these STPs is over and only 12% of having the connectivity of 96.41 kilometres is remaining. Sharma has sought six weeks’ time to take appropriate steps and disclose the timeline for completion of the remaining work. Considering the prayer, NGT has sought the action taken report that is to be filed within six weeks.

Meanwhile the counsel appearing for Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has submitted that the communication on September 27, 2025 has been sent to the concerned revenue authority/district collector--Shimla DC, Mandi DC and Solan DC to initiate the recovery proceedings against the defaulting units/STP as arrears of land revenue.

NGT has also sought a report in respect of the progress made for recovery of environmental compensation within six weeks. The case will now be heard on February 12, 2026.