ASI dies as service rifle goes off accidently in Punjab’s Muktsar

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Balraj Singh (50), died due to gunshot injuries at Lambi police station in Muktsar on Sunday.

Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Sandhu said Balraj suffered injury in his head while cleaning his official assault rifle on duty.

“He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No foul play is suspected as Balraj died after his weapon went off accidentally,” said the DSP.