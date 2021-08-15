ASI hurt as car driver tries to run over him in Patiala

Signalled to stop for checking ahead of the Independence Day, a car driver tried to run over Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Patiala’s Leela Bhawan area on Saturday afternoon.

ASI Suba Singh received multiple fractures in his leg. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which a car bearing a Haryana registration number and a farmer union flag was stopped for checking.

Instead of showing documents, the car driver steered the vehicle towards the ASI. DSP Hemant Kumar said a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

“The mischievous element dragged the ASI for some distance. The ASI’s leg was fractured,” a police official said.

Later, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in a tweet said: “Strict action has already been initiated and FIR under Section 307 has been registered. Have asked the @DGPPunjabPolice to immediately identify the culprits and bring them to book. Relieved to know that the ASI Suba Singh is safe.”