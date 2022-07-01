ASI killed as PCR vehicle hits road divider in Panchkula

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Panchkula police was killed after his PCR vehicle rammed into a divider on the Sector 20/21 dividing road on Thursday.

The deceased, ASI Ramgopal, was a resident of Mauli, Panchkula.

According to police, the PCR vehicle was moving at a high speed and overturned after ramming into a divider.

ASI Ramgopal and another police official in the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident, and were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where the ASI was declared dead.

Police said Ramgopal had joined the force on February 7, 1990, and was currently posted with the PCR wing, Sector 21