Asian Games recurve bronze: Fazilka archer Simranjit makes India proud; ends 13-year wait

In a momentous achievement, Simranjit Kaur has garnered international acclaim for India, Punjab, and the border district of Fazilka by clinching the bronze medal in a fiercely competitive archery team event on Friday. Simranjit Kaur (HT photo)

Indian archers ended a 13-year long wait for a medal in recurve section at the Asian Games when the women’s team of Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur defeated Vietnam to win a bronze at the Asian Games on Friday. For India, this was their record seventh medal overall in archery at the ongoing Asian Games. They have already won three team gold medals in compound, mixed, women’s and men’s sections.

“This remarkable feat not only brings honour to the athletes themselves but also stands as a source of immense pride for the nation, the state, and the district,” quoted Navdeep Asija, a social activist.

“The achievement of Simranjit Kaur of Azimgarh village in Abohar is set to inspire aspiring archers and athletes across the country especially border areas, encouraging them to aim for excellence in their respective fields,” remarked Manoj Tripathi, an advocate.

“The Indian contingent continues to shine at the Asian Games, with Simranjit Kaur’s victory adding to the nation’s growing medal tally. Her dedication and skill have undoubtedly etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history. We look forward to witnessing more exceptional performances from our athletes as the games progress,” quoted Senu Duggal, deputy commissioner, Fazilka.

“Players are bringing laurels to their families by winning medals,” she added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!