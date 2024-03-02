Assam CM Himanta downplays ‘threat’ by pro-Khalistan activist

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday downplayed a purported threat by a pro-Khalistan leader, demanding shifting of radical outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) members, including its chief Amritpal Singh, from Dibrugarh central jail to Amritsar. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “Why should you be so afraid of Khalistanis? You seem to have been more frightened whereas the threat was for me.”

The purported threat was issued by a person who identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, head of a banned outfit called ‘Sikhs for Justice’, via recorded messages sent to journalists’ mobile phones. In the message, Sarma was asked to order the transfer of Amritpal Singh and his associates to Amritsar jail, warning of ‘consequences’ if he failed to comply.

It also said ‘Sikhs for Justice’ is filing a case in the United Nations against India.

Ten members of the pro-Khalistan outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, have been kept in Dibrugarh central jail since March last year under the National Security Act (NSA), following their arrest from various parts of Punjab as part of a crackdown on the outfit.

Similar threats were made to the chief minister in April last year, leading to the state police launching an investigation into the matter. DGP GP Singh said a case had been registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UAP Act at the Special Task Force (STF) police station. He also mentioned that the security arrangements for the CM had been heightened in response to the emerging threat.

Last month, electronic devices, including a smartphone, were discovered in the cells of NSA detainees at Dibrugarh Central Jail. Though the DGP did not specify which detainees were involved, it is believed that the items were found in the cells of WPD members.