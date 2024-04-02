Assam: Dhaba owner detained for displaying Bhindranwale’s poster

Guwahati The person, identified as Gurmukh Singh from Tarn Taran district of Punjab, also kept a photo of slain rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, Meena said. (Stock photo)

A roadside dhaba owner hailing from Punjab was picked up from Assam’s Bongaigaon district on suspicion of being a Khalistani sympathiser, a police officer said on Monday.

According to Bongaigaon superintendent of police (SP) Mohan Lal Meena, the person kept a poster of Khalistani idealogue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and others at his eatery, located near Gerukabari outpost on National Highway-27.

“There is a photo of Bhindranwale. In another photo, a person is waving a flag similar to that of a Khalistani one. We are examining it,” he told PTI.

The person, identified as Gurmukh Singh from Tarn Taran district of Punjab, also kept a photo of slain rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, Meena said.

Police picked him up on Sunday and are interrogating him at present, he added.

“He claimed that some truck drivers gave him the pictures. He might be a sympathiser, but we cannot say it at the moment,” the SP said.

Singh used to drive trucks before Covid-19, but opened the dhaba after the pandemic, he added.

“We feel that he put up such kinds of posters in his dhaba to attract more truck drivers, a lot of whom are from Punjab. Otherwise, he would not have done such a foolish thing publicly in front of his dhaba,” Meena said.