Assassination bid on Sukhbir: Attacker Narain Chaura sent to judicial remand

A local court on Monday sent Narain Singh Chaura, the former militant who made an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple, to judicial custody after his 11-day police remand ended. Former militant Narain Singh Chaura had fired at Sukhbir from close range -- while the latter was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment) for the “mistakes” of his party when it was in power from 2007 to 2017 -- but had missed the shot as he was overpowered by policemen in plain clothes and later arrested. (Raminder Pal Singh)

While the police had demanded an extension of Chaura’s remand by three days, the court declined it.

Police stated in court that they have nominated Dharam Singh, an alleged Khalistan Commando Force terrorist who was captured on CCTV meeting Chaura before the attack, and the latter may have information about his whereabouts.

Countering the prosecution’s ground, defence counsel advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa argued, “Not just Dharam Singh, many others were seen meeting Chaura in the CCTV footage. Thus, CCTV footage does not necessarily imply a conspiracy. Secondly, for how long will the police seek remand of my client if Dharam Singh remains on the run? Also, how can a man who in police custody know about the whereabouts of a person who is not in custody?”

After hearing both sides, the court declined the request to extend Chaura’s police remand and sent him to judicial custody.

