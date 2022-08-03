Assistant accounts officer, data entry operator held for taking ₹3.5 lakh bribe in Karnal
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant accounts officer and a data entry operator posted in Gharaunda of Karnal while accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh.
As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, Pramod Kumar, assistant accounts officer, was posted in the office of the Accountant General, Haryana, and Deepak Kumar, data entry operator, was posted in the treasury office in Gharaunda, Karnal.
They were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh in cash and ₹2.5 lakh cheque from a person in lieu of processing pension-related bills of his deceased father.
The complainant, a resident of Dadupur village of Karnal district, had approached the Vigilance Bureau alleging that the accused had demanded ₹4 lakh to release the retirement benefits, including pension, gratuity and other benefits of a retired policeman, who died after retirement. They had already taken ₹40,000 from the complainant.
Acting on the complainant, the bureau laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh in cash and ₹2.5 lakh cheque.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused in Karnal. Further investigation is underway, he added.
-
Implement Swaminathan report in totality: Harsimrat
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday demanded implementation of the Swaminathan report in totality by ensuring 50% profit on the total cost of the crop and legalising minimum support price, besides reduction in petroleum and cooking gas prices. Participating in the discussion on price rise in the parliament, Harsimrat took on the NDA government for playing politics on the issue. She said the BJP had claimed in 2015 that it would double farm income.
-
Two, including minor boy, die of drug overdose
Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died of suspected drug overdose in separate incidents in Faridkot and Moga districts on Tuesday. The police said that the minor boy belongs from Beguwala village in Faridkot district. The accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Satnam Singh of Beguwala village and Gurwinderpal Singh of Araiyaan Wala village in Faridkot district. The family of the deceased admitted he was a drug addict.
-
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
-
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
-
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
