Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the rural development department’s (REW) assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment.
In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt (CDR) amount of ₹7,000.
“The complainant alleged that he is a contractor and works in development related works of Awantipora block in Pulwama. The said CDR was deposited by the complainant for work named ‘Improvement of walling/ Gate around Panchayat Ghar at Dangerpora Padgampora, Pulwama’,” the statement said, adding that a case was registered since the contents of the complaint disclose demand of bribe by alleged accused public servant.
During the course of investigation, a trap team caught the accused official red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 from the complainant, following which the arrest was made on the spot.
“The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,” the statement read, adding that further investigation was underway.
NIA conducts searches at nine locations in Srinagar, Puwama
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Srinagar and Pulwama districts in connection with an arms recovery case in the city.
The NIA, in an official statement, said its sleuths conducted searches at nine locations in Kashmir — four in Srinagar district and five in Pulwama.
“The raids were related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar, in which four accused persons were arrested and 15 Pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one Scorpio vehicle were seized,” an NIA spokesman said, adding that the case was registered initially in Chanapora police station in Srinagar and was re-registered by the NIA on June 18.
“The searches were conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects in the case have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” the spokesman added.
-
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
-
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's wife .
-
City sees a spike in manhole cover thefts, BMC officials blame drug addicts
The theft of manhole cover is rampant this monsoon with police registering over 200 FIRs out of 239 complaints filed by the 24 administrative ward offices in the city. This has added to the woes of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials as they fear this may result in people falling into open manholes while navigating waterlogged streets.
-
Ludhiana: 46-year-old man arrested for wife’s murder
A resident of Rauni village was on Wednesday arrested for murdering Jaswinder's wife. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jasvir Singh, 46. He then stuffed his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, 47's body in an iron trunk and fled. Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the victim'brother-in-law (sister's husband) said Kulwinder had not been responding to calls from her family members since Monday, following which they reached their house. While it was Kulwinder's second marriage, for Jaswinder it was third. Kulwinder had convinced her to return.
-
Transport firm owner booked for cheating top adhesive brand of ₹11.57 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police unit has registered an FIR based on the complaint of a known adhesive and construction chemical brand which claimed that a goods transport firm duped them to the tune of ₹11.57 crore. One of the former employees of Monica Roadways was also found to be involved in the fraud. The complainant had been taking transport services from Monica Roadways for the past few years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics