Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the rural development department’s (REW) assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment.

In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt (CDR) amount of ₹7,000.

“The complainant alleged that he is a contractor and works in development related works of Awantipora block in Pulwama. The said CDR was deposited by the complainant for work named ‘Improvement of walling/ Gate around Panchayat Ghar at Dangerpora Padgampora, Pulwama’,” the statement said, adding that a case was registered since the contents of the complaint disclose demand of bribe by alleged accused public servant.

During the course of investigation, a trap team caught the accused official red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 from the complainant, following which the arrest was made on the spot.

“The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,” the statement read, adding that further investigation was underway.

NIA conducts searches at nine locations in Srinagar, Puwama

Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Srinagar and Pulwama districts in connection with an arms recovery case in the city.

The NIA, in an official statement, said its sleuths conducted searches at nine locations in Kashmir — four in Srinagar district and five in Pulwama.

“The raids were related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar, in which four accused persons were arrested and 15 Pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one Scorpio vehicle were seized,” an NIA spokesman said, adding that the case was registered initially in Chanapora police station in Srinagar and was re-registered by the NIA on June 18.

“The searches were conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects in the case have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” the spokesman added.