At 3,563 lakh units, all-time high power demand met: Minister

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday said the state met its all-time high power demand of 3,563 lakh units in a single day on June 26 against the previous highest demand of 3,427 lakh units met on September 9 last year. According to power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, the state government has met the highest-ever demand of electricity without imposing any power cut.

Revealing this in a press communiqué issued here, the minister said the state recently met its highest ever peak demand of 15,933 megawatts (MW) on June 19 against the peak demand of 15,325 MW recorded on June 23 last year.

He further informed that the power demand was persistently high during this summer season and the state had successfully met 28% more power demand in June in comparison to the corresponding period of last year (7,464 MUs till June 26 this year vis-à-vis 5,853 MUs till June 26, 2023). He also added that the PSPCL supplied 7,231 million units during May 2024 which is 37% more from 5,270 MUs supplied during May 2023.

He further stated that Bhagwant Mann-led state government had met the highest-ever demand of electricity without imposing any power cuts.