At 43.6°C, Chandigarh records hottest May day since 2013, heatwave returns

The city’s maximum temperature shot up to 43.6°C on Saturday, making it the hottest May day since 2013, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 43.6°C, the maximum temperature on Saturday was the highest since 43.8°C on May 24, 2013.

Saturday was also the hottest day so far this year. Before this, the day temperature had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, April 29 and April 30.

At the Chandigarh Airport observatory, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 44.6°C, highest since 46.5°C on May 28, 1988.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the past few days, due to Cyclone Asani, easterly winds had kept the temperature below 40°C. But with the effects of the cyclone weakening, sunny weather has returned and the temperature has started increasing. The maximum temperature can increase even further to 44°C on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 28.8°C to 26.4°C, 3.6 degrees above normal.

Yellow alert for today

With the day temperature going 4.9 degrees above normal on Saturday, IMD declared a heatwave, which is announced when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

IMD also declared a yellow alert for heatwave on Sunday. The second level of the four-level alert system used by IMD, yellow alert is meant to caution vulnerable groups, such as infants, seniors and people with chronic diseases, who should avoid heat exposure, wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothes and cover the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella while going out.

Rain relief round the corner

A Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the region from Monday and may bring along rain, dust storm/thunderstorm and gusty winds.

“There are chances of light rain on Monday and Tuesday that will bring the temperature below 40°C again,” said Singh.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 39°C and 44°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 28°C.