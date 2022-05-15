At 43.6°C, Chandigarh records hottest May day since 2013, heatwave returns
The city’s maximum temperature shot up to 43.6°C on Saturday, making it the hottest May day since 2013, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
At 43.6°C, the maximum temperature on Saturday was the highest since 43.8°C on May 24, 2013.
Saturday was also the hottest day so far this year. Before this, the day temperature had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, April 29 and April 30.
At the Chandigarh Airport observatory, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 44.6°C, highest since 46.5°C on May 28, 1988.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the past few days, due to Cyclone Asani, easterly winds had kept the temperature below 40°C. But with the effects of the cyclone weakening, sunny weather has returned and the temperature has started increasing. The maximum temperature can increase even further to 44°C on Sunday.”
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 28.8°C to 26.4°C, 3.6 degrees above normal.
Yellow alert for today
With the day temperature going 4.9 degrees above normal on Saturday, IMD declared a heatwave, which is announced when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.
IMD also declared a yellow alert for heatwave on Sunday. The second level of the four-level alert system used by IMD, yellow alert is meant to caution vulnerable groups, such as infants, seniors and people with chronic diseases, who should avoid heat exposure, wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothes and cover the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella while going out.
Rain relief round the corner
A Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the region from Monday and may bring along rain, dust storm/thunderstorm and gusty winds.
“There are chances of light rain on Monday and Tuesday that will bring the temperature below 40°C again,” said Singh.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 39°C and 44°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 28°C.
-
18-month-old girl charred to death in Dera Bassi hutment fire
An 18-month-old girl was charred to death after a fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village, Dera Bassi, on Saturday. Fire officer Baljit Singh said mostly children were present in the area while their parents were away at work, when the fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Alarmed by the clamour, the victim, Roopa, ran inside her hutment to save herself.
-
Now, radio tunes to make journey more enjoyable on New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express
Passengers catching the 12.15 pm Shatabdi Express to New Delhi will now be treated to radio tunes. “The new initiative will enhance the passengers' mood, while making their journey more pleasant and comfortable,” he said. The New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express (12045) starts from New Delhi at 7.15 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 10.35 pm after passing through Karnal at 8.35 pm and Ambala Cantt at 9.50 pm.
-
Mohali youth killed in hit-and-run mishap
A hit-and-run accident left a 27-year-old scooterist dead in Rurki Pukhta village, Kharar, on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Mammupur village, Mohali. His father, Lakhvir Singh, told the police that he was following his son's scooter on a motorcycle while returning home on Friday. When they reached near Rurki Pukhta village, a speeding car hit his son's scooter from behind, causing his head to crash into the concrete road.
-
Relief for farmers: Centre relaxes norms for shrivelled wheat grains for Punjab, Haryana
The Centre's ministry of food and public distribution has allowed Punjab and Haryana to relax procurement norms for shrivelled and broken wheat grains, allowing it up to 18% against the existing 6%, without any value cut. In a message posted on microblogging site Twitter, chief minister Bhagwant Mann thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's request and allowing a generous relaxation in procurement of shrivelled grains.
-
Fire at Delhi's Narela industrial area, none injured
A fire broke out in a plastic granules manufacturing factory in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Saturday night, with fire department officials saying that nobody was injured or found trapped inside the building. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm regarding fire in a factory. “So far no injuries has been reported,” added Garg.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics