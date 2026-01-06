At -8.8°C, Gulmarg records season’s coldest night

Gulmarg recorded season’s coldest night of the season as the mercury flipped nearly nine degrees below freezing point, officials said here on Monday. The day temperature in Gulmarg was recorded at 1 degree Celsius. A view of tourists enjoying at a snow-covered ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday. (ANI)

Albeit plains across Kashmir are yet to receive snowfall, however tourist resorts Gulmarg and Sonmarg have received back to back snowfall in the last 10 days which has attracted a large number of tourists.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature dipped slightly to -3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, compared to -3.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of -4.8 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the minimum settling at -2 degrees Celsius, Kokernag recorded a low of -1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a minimum of -1.8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Gulmarg recorded 3 to 4 inches of snowfall and traffic situation was created due to slippery roads. Vehicles were stranded, following which the authorities cleared traffic between Tangmarg and Gulmarg and around 1 pm all the stranded vehicles were rescued. “The slippery road conditions and freezing temperature at the tourist spot complicated the situation. The officers on ground work hard and no tourist faced any difficulty,” said a senior administrative officer at Gulmarg.

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded 14.2 degree day temperature which is 3.8 degrees below normal.

MeT in its daily bulletin has predicted party cloudy weather like conditions for next one week. “There is possibility of significant fall in minimum temperature by 2-3°C from normal temperature till 10 Jan and thereafter likely to rise by 1-2°C,” MeT said in its advisory and predicted moderate fog over plains of Jammu Division likely to continue during next two days.

Jammu and Kashmir, mostly Kashmir valley, has witnessed prolonged dry weather conditions mostly for the past three months causing the rivers to dry up and prompting dozens of incidents of forest fires, weather and forest experts said.