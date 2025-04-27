At Ludhiana MC’s cleanliness drive, man confronts MLA with contaminated water bottle

AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga in the Ludhiana North assembly constituency faced an awkward situation during a cleanliness drive after a man approached him with a bottle of contaminated water and offered him to drink it. The man claimed that residents in his area had been receiving contaminated water supply. A grab of the viral video that showed a city resident (right) asking MLA Madan Lal Bagga to drink water from a bottle he had. (HT Photo)

MLA Bagga, councillor Aman Bagga and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, along with Municipal Corporation staff, were sweeping and cleaning the banks of Buddha Nullah when the local resident confronted them holding a bottle filled with dirty water. The resident questioned the authorities’ priorities, asking what kind of cleanliness initiative this was if residents were still forced to consume polluted water. The man even asked the MLA to drink the same. The video of the episode went viral on social media.

MLA Bagga assured the resident that the matter would be addressed promptly but the man didn’t budge. Municipal corporation (MC) officials tried to pacify him and took his contact details. Later, a team of the civic body visited his house in Chhawni Mohalla and tested the tap water, which was reportedly found clean at that time. Officials said further checks would be conducted on the area’s water supply system to ensure there was no contamination. They also clarified that no prior complaint regarding water contamination had been received from the area.

MLA Bagga said the man appeared to have been politically motivated. “If he has any problem, he can file a complaint. We sent an MC team to get the issue checked. The issue, if any, will be resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister and MLA Hardeep Mundian also participated in such a drive. After sweeping roads along with MC workers, Mundian was seen personally serving tea to sanitation staff.