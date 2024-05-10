At Panjab University, Sanjay Tandon promises to make Chandigarh a vibrant job hub

Reaching out to young voters at Panjab University’s Student Centre, BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon outlined his vision to propel Chandigarh into becoming the next IT and financial capital of India. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon interacting with students at Student Centre on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

Tandon emphasised that his dream was to make the city a job hub for sectors like IT, AI and content creation so that the youth of Chandigarh did not have to move to places like Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

“The City Beautiful is known for its talented and aspirational youth who want to achieve great heights in life. We have already taken a step in this direction. Chandigarh is going to become the first city in India to have an incubation centre for content creators and influencers,” underlined Tandon.

The Lok Saba poll debutant assured the students that they can realise their dreams as the economy of the country was opening thousands of new avenues for them due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tandon elucidated his role in securing BCCI affiliation for Chandigarh, thereby elevating its status as a distinct entity. He said, “The landmark achievement has unlocked unprecedented opportunities for local cricket talent, empowering them to represent their own city through institutions like UTCA.”

Student leaders Avinash Yadav, Manoj, Vivek and Manoj Kumar highlighted the various PU issues addressed by Tandon, an alumnus of the university.