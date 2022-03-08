At Sumy State University, hope of evacuation short-lived for students
For students stuck in eastern Ukrainian city, Sumy, the hope of evacuation was short-lived. After the videos of their cries for help went viral on social media, they were assured of safe passage, and even taken aboard a bus, but they soon found themselves back to square one.
Batala resident Rajinder Sharma, whose son Vishal Sharma is pursuing MBBS from Sumy State University, said, “Around 1pm, I was told that the Ukrainian army had reached the university along with some officials of Indian Embassy and students were asked to prepare to leave. Some buses were also parked near the bunkers where they were staying. A group of girls even boarded the buses. However, after a short time, they were asked to return to the bunkers.”
Notably, three students from Batala are among nearly 700 Indian students stuck in Sumy. After shelling from the Russian side intensified, the group appealed to the Government of India and other organisations to evacuate them.
“The situation is grim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak to the Russian government to evacuate these students,” said former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri.
He added that he spoke to Amritsar Member of Parliament Gurjit Singh Aujla who is on the Ukraine-Poland border to aid evacuations operations. He said Aujla assured him that all efforts are on to bring the students home safely.
