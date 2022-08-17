Attempted murder accused held with 340 gm heroin in Ludhiana
A special task force (STF) team arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 340 gm heroin from his possession. The team also impounded the motorcycle being used by the accused, who has earlier been for an attempted murder.
The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village, was arrested near Bhora Colony, Jalandhar bypass, by a team led by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar following a tip off.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Kumar said they had received information that the accused was heading towards Jassian from the Jalandhar bypass side on a motorcycle to supply heroin to customers. The team stopped the accused for checking near Bhora Colony and upon frisking, recovered 340 gm heroin from his possession.
During questioning, the accused confessed to having been involved with drugs for the past five years. Notably, the accused is also facing trial in two cases including an one for an attempted murder.
A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the STF Police station in Mohali. The team is questioning him to narrow down on the source of the heroin.
Murder accused held with three pistols, cartridges
Police’s Crime Invetifation Agency staff-1 arrested an man facing murder charges after recovering two .30 bore pistols, six live cartridges, a 9 mm pistol and a dummy pistol from his possession.
The accused, Amandeep Singh Aman, 30, of Giaspura village, Sahnewal, said he procured the weapon with the help of a jailed gangster, Manpreet Singh Patvari, who is lodged in Nabha High Security Jail. Police have also booked both accused. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused was arrested from Kohara following a tip-off. The accused confessed to having procured the .30 bore pistols from Uttar Pradesh, while Manpreet Singh Patvari helped him procure the 9 mm pistol.
The DCP said the accused is a school dropout and has four prior criminal cases lodged against him, including for murder and attemped murder. The arrested accused was lodged in Nabha maximum security jail and had come out on bail on January 15, 2020. The police will bring Manpreet Singh on a production warrant for questioning.
29-year-old raped by social media friend
In her complaint, the victim said the accused had planned a trip to the Golden Temple for her birthday. After paying obeisance at the gurdwara, the accused booked two rooms in a nearby hotel. The complainant said the accused, his friend and cousin stayed in one room, while she took the second room. The accused allegedly came to her room in the night and raped her. He also took lewd photographs of her. Sub-Inspector Kamaldeep Kaur said a case under section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation.) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Jodhan police station. He is yet to be arrested.
Ludhiana police gets new ‘people-oriented’ website
City police introduced its new people-oriented website on Independence Day, with chief minister Bhagwant Mann launching the website during the state-level celebrations at the Guru Nanak Stadium. The new website allows people to lodge their complaints on the website and also keep track of the progress made in regards to the same.
Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said the website is available in Punjabi and English and people can also download copies of FIRs. Other information including contact number of station head officers, police post in-charges has also been made available on the website. People can also raise requests relating to passport inquiry, RTIs, form submissions, information about stolen vehicles. The older website of the city police has since been taken down and will no longer be functional..
-
Yamuna water level inches up after rain upstream, nears warning zone
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna inched up marginally again on Tuesday evening, with the metric heading back near the warning zone, on the back of rain upstream in northwestern India, after dropping for a couple of days. It climbed again, rising to 204.34 metres as of 8pm on Tuesday after rain in Haryana and other regions north of Delhi.
-
Day after clash in Ludhiana’s Sugri, SHO transferred for negligence
A day after a clash between two groups that resulted in gunshot injuries for two people in the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma transferred station head officer at the Dugri police station, inspector Manjit Kaur, to Police Lines on Monday for negligence. All SHOs had been ordered to establish temporary check-posts in the crowded areas under their respective jurisdiction in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations.
-
GMADA gears up to relaunch Eco City-3 project
Two years after scrapping land acquisition for Urban Estate Eco City-3 at New Chandigarh, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is set to acquire around 720 acres for the project again. Under the project, residential, commercial, and institutional properties are to come up on 720 acres acquired from six villages - Rajgarh, Takipur, Kartarpur, Kansala, and Hoshiarpur. Only 118 of 450 landowners had come forward at the time.
-
Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire
A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation. The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire.
-
Fake delivery boy tries to rob elderly woman in Chandigarh
A masked man, posing as a parcel delivery person, attempted to rob a senior citizen at gunpoint at Ankur Bajaj, a money exchanger's residence in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the man, wearing mask and gloves, walked into the house of a money exchanger, Ankur Bajaj. The accused was carrying a carton and told Bajaj's mother that he had come to deliver a parcel. He left the carton behind.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics