Chandigarh News / Attempts being made to disturb peace: AAP
Attempts being made to disturb peace: AAP

Chadha said right before the elections in 2017 also, there were incidents of sacrilege and bomb blasts, but the Congress government failed to punish the culprits
Raghav Chadha.
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Friday alleged that attempts were made by some people to disturb the atmosphere in Punjab every time before the elections so that they can take political advantage by creating fear and panic among people.

In a statement, Chadha said right before the elections in 2017 also, there were incidents of sacrilege and bomb blasts, but the Congress government failed to punish the culprits. He claimed that to create atmosphere of fear and panic again, anti-Punjab forces are carrying out the incidents of sacrilege of religious scriptures and bomb blasts this time.

“At such times, Punjab needs a strong government that will provide security to the people of Punjab. The current Congress government is failing at it because they (Congressmen) are busy fighting among themselves and people of Punjab are bearing the burnt,” he added, claiming that only the AAP can give a stable, honest and strong government to Punjab.

