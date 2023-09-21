Australian team arrives in Mohali ahead of ODI

The Australia cricket team arrived in Chandigarh ahead of the first tie of the three-match ODI series — the first international match being hosted in the city since September last year — set to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The Australian team arriving at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Wednesday ahead of the September 22 ODI against India in Mohali. (Keshav Singh/HT)

After reaching the Chandigarh hotel, some Australian team members headed to the Mohali stadium to hit the practice pitch under the floodlights. The Indian team members have arrived in Chandigarh in batches ahead of the game.

The other two ties of the series will be hosted in Indore and Rajkot on September 24 and 27 respectively.

Excited to watch recently-crowned Asian champions India, a 15-year-old fan said, “I am a die-hard Virat Kohli fan. I will go to the match with my family, chewing for India to do well against Australia, a heavy-weight team.”

The fan, however, was quick to express disappointment about Mohali not being included in the venues for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, saying, “With Mohali stadium not hosting any World Cup games, this is all we have.”

With organisers expecting a packed house, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has made special arrangements including a shuttle bus service to ferry fans from the parking lots to the stadium. Fans with tickets for gate number 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D can avail the service.

PCA president Amarjeet Mehta said PCA has decided to start the service to ferry spectators from Mandi Ground, Fortis hospital and Forest Bhawan, Sector 68. After picking up the fans, the bus will drop them at Phase-9/10, Mohali. The shuttle bus service will start from 11:00 am on September 22 and the bus will make another round every 25 minutes. PCA has also spruced up their media box and the spectators’ chairs.

“We wanted to upgrade the media-box for a long time, but it could not be done due to the pandemic. We are excited to do so now and provide the best facilities to the media as well,” PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said.

The encounter will begin at 1.30 pm.