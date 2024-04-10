Author Allah Yaar Khan Jogi finds place in Central Sikh Museum

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday displayed portrait of writer and poet Allah Yaar Khan Jogi in Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple complex for his contribution to Sikh literature. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh along with others unveils the portrait of Allah Yaar Khan Jogi at Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He was a poet/writer who wrote two poems almost a century ago, one on the battle of Chamkaur Sahib and martyrdom of Vadde Sahibzade (elder two sons of Guru Gobind Singh), under the title Ganj-a-Shaheedan and the other on martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzade (two younger sons of the 10th Guru), titled Shaheedan-a Wafa.

The valour displayed by the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh has been sympathetically and vividly narrated in the poems of Allah Yaar Khan. The cruelty of their murder and their fearlessness of death which they preferred to giving up their faith finds a touching narration in “GarijiShahTdari” by Allah Yaar Khan, who used to recite it from Sikh platforms during the second and third decades of the 20th century.

Apart from it, portraits of Kar Sewa Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh head Baba Hazara Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib former jathedar Harcharan Singh Mahalon and great Sikh traditional exponent Prof Kartar Singh were also installed.

The portraits were unveiled by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in presence of Sikh priests of Golden Temple and SGPC members during a brief religious ceremony. “The poetry of Allah Yaar Khan, which narrates martyrdom of Sahibzade, is the source of inspiration for the community,” said the jathedar.

Prior to this, portrait of Guru Nanak’s contemporary and his follower Rai Bular Bhatti was installed in the museum.