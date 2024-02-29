Authorities in Ganderbal attach properties of 4 proclaimed offenders

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties of four persons of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district who are proclaimed offenders and have escaped to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, officials said. The police identified the persons as Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Shah and Saif-ud-Din Shah, all residents of Kangan, Ganderbal

They said the Ganderbal police and revenue officer (naib tehsildar) Kangan on Wednesday, in pursuance of an order passed by Ganderbal district magistrate in December under sections of 82 and 83 of the CrPC, attached the immovable properties mostly agricultural land of the four proclaimed offenders.

“They have exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoK for attaining training of illegal arms and were involved in case FIR No. 82/2009 EIMCO Act of Kangan police station,” a police spokesperson said. “The offenders are at large across the border in PoK/Pakistan,” he said.

The police said the property attached included agricultural land measuring one kanal and one marla under survey No.134 situated at Revenue Estate Kawcherwan Kangan belonging to Bashir Ahmad Bhat.

Mehraj-ud-Din Shah’s agricultural land measuring 19.5 marlas at Estate Tangchatter under survey No.185 was also attached.

Similarly, two pieces of agricultural land measuring one Kanal six marlas (survey No.988) and one kanal and nine marlas (survey No.13) registered on the name of proclaimed offender Fayaz Ahmad Shah was also attached.

The police also attached two strips of agricultural land measuring one kanal and six marlas (survey No.988) and one kanal and nine marlas (survey No.13) belonging to the proclaimed offender Saif-ud-Din Shah.