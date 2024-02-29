 Authorities in Ganderbal attach properties of 4 proclaimed offenders - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Authorities in Ganderbal attach properties of 4 proclaimed offenders

Authorities in Ganderbal attach properties of 4 proclaimed offenders

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 29, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Officials said the Ganderbal police and revenue officer (naib tehsildar) Kangan on Wednesday, in pursuance of an order passed by Ganderbal district magistrate in December under sections of 82 and 83 of the CrPC, attached the immovable properties mostly agricultural land of the four proclaimed offenders.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties of four persons of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district who are proclaimed offenders and have escaped to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, officials said.

The police identified the persons as Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Shah and Saif-ud-Din Shah, all residents of Kangan, Ganderbal
The police identified the persons as Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Shah and Saif-ud-Din Shah, all residents of Kangan, Ganderbal

They said the Ganderbal police and revenue officer (naib tehsildar) Kangan on Wednesday, in pursuance of an order passed by Ganderbal district magistrate in December under sections of 82 and 83 of the CrPC, attached the immovable properties mostly agricultural land of the four proclaimed offenders.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police identified the persons as Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Shah and Saif-ud-Din Shah, all residents of Kangan, Ganderbal

“They have exfiltrated to Pakistan/PoK for attaining training of illegal arms and were involved in case FIR No. 82/2009 EIMCO Act of Kangan police station,” a police spokesperson said. “The offenders are at large across the border in PoK/Pakistan,” he said.

The police said the property attached included agricultural land measuring one kanal and one marla under survey No.134 situated at Revenue Estate Kawcherwan Kangan belonging to Bashir Ahmad Bhat.

Mehraj-ud-Din Shah’s agricultural land measuring 19.5 marlas at Estate Tangchatter under survey No.185 was also attached.

Similarly, two pieces of agricultural land measuring one Kanal six marlas (survey No.988) and one kanal and nine marlas (survey No.13) registered on the name of proclaimed offender Fayaz Ahmad Shah was also attached.

The police also attached two strips of agricultural land measuring one kanal and six marlas (survey No.988) and one kanal and nine marlas (survey No.13) belonging to the proclaimed offender Saif-ud-Din Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On