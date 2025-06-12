Authorities mulls early summer vacations as J&K reels under heatwave

Owing to a dry spell, Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under a heatwave for the past three days with temperatures hovering 4-7 degrees above normal, making it the second time the Himalayan region is suffering from a stint of unusually hot weather in less than a month. J&K education minister Sakina Itoo (File)

The heatwave has prompted the education authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to think over early summer break.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre said that the spell will continue for another three days. “Severe heat wave at scattered places of J&K during next three days. People should take sufficient fluids and avoid outdoor activities during peak intensity (between 12 noon and 4 pm),” said Srinagar MeT centre’s director, Mukhtar Ahmad.

“Farmers are, however, advised to continue farm operations,” he said.

The Himalayan Valley has witnessed day temperatures between 29-34°C since June 9.

The meteorological centre said that Srinagar in Kashmir recorded a maximum of 33.5°C on Tuesday, some 5.5 notches above normal. Wednesday’s temp details are yet to arrive.

The update said that Qazigund , the gateway into south Kashmir, was hottest at 34°C, some 7.3 degrees above normal, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 31.6°C, some 3.4 degrees above normal.

Meteorologist Farooq Ahmad Bhat said that the rise in temperatures was owing to absence of wet weather systems over the Himalayan valley and dry weather conditions. “There are global factors like overall increase in temps and local factors like dry weather conditions which trigger the heatwave. It is a normal phenomenon and it will enter the category of abnormal if the dry spell continues,” he said.

He said that extreme hot temperatures in the Himalayan Kashmir valley have been reported in the past as well and were nothing unusual. “We have data of the past many decades which tells us these extreme weather events are nothing unusual. Most probably in 1968, the month of May had witnessed a highest temperature of 36°C while in June-July over the years we have witnessed high temperatures of 33 to 38°C as well,” he said.

The valley witnessed a heatwave between May 18 to 27 with temperatures hovering 6-8 degrees above normal. On May 22, according to MeT, Srinagar had recorded the third highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the second highest of 35°C on May 31, 1956. Then there was more than a week of stormy weather with intermittent rains, gusty winds and even snowfall on mountains on one occasion.

The MeT said that Jammu region was hotter as the city recorded a maximum of 44.4°C, some 5.6°C above normal.

Kathua witnessed a maximum of 43.8°C (5.7 degrees above normal), while Katra recorded a maximum of 40.6°C, some 4.9° above normal.

The MeT said that there could be some respite from June 14. “Brief spells of light rain and thundershower at isolated to scattered places accompanied with thunder and gusty winds from June 14 to 17,” Ahmad said.

“However, the outlook for June 18-20 was again hot and dry,” he said.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif has said that temperatures may soar further with mercury climbing to 45 - 46°C in Jammu plains.

Will observe heatwave to decide: Education minister

Education minister Sakina Itoo said that they would be observing the heatwave for another few days to arrive at a decision of early summer vacation.

“We are observing for the time being as it has been just two days of hot weather so far. The situation is being watched after which department will take a decision. If the hot weather exacerbates, then a decision will be taken,” she said when asked about vacations.

Usually, the summer vacation in Jammu starts by the first week of July and in Kashmir it commences from the third week.