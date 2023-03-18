Auto appeal software playing key role in timely delivery of services: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said auto appeal software (AAS) is playing a pivotal role in the timely delivery of services to the citizens. Since its launch on September 1, 2021, this system has not only brought radical changes in the age-old manual system of government functioning but also ensured transparency and accountability of officers, said the chief minister while interacting with the beneficiaries of auto appeal software (AAS) through audio conferencing on Saturday. Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said auto appeal software (AAS) is playing a pivotal role in the timely delivery of services to the citizens. (HT File Photo)

He said the revolutionary changes brought by the state government have certainly given a sigh of relief to the common man not only in terms of getting their work done in a time-bound manner but also saving their time to make rounds of government offices.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the chief minister for starting this system and ensuring the delivery of services in a time-bound manner.

384 services of 33 depts onboard

The chief minister said at present, 384 services of 33 departments have been on boarded on AAS. For this, the officers of the Right to Service Commission deserve appreciation.

He said due to the implementation of AAS, an automatic appeal is made on behalf of the citizen to the first grievance redressal authority if the service is not provided on time. If the first grievance redressal authority does not dispose of the appeal within 30 working days, the appeal automatically goes to the second grievance redressal authority. Similarly, if the appeal is not disposed of within 30 working days, the appeal automatically is forwarded to the Right to Service Commission, said Khattar.

The chief minister said regular monitoring of the AAS software is done by the Right to Service Commission. A total of 6,54,799 appeals have been filed under AAS from September 5, 2021, to March 17, 2023. Out of these, 6,10,145 appeals have been disposed of, Khattar said.

He said the government has also implemented AAS effectively to check the delay in providing services by officers and employees.