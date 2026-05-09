Automated testing to replace manual vehicle checks in Chandigarh; ATS at Raipur Kalan by August

Manual inspection of commercial vehicles in the UT is set to be phased out, with the UT administration establishing an automated testing station (ATS) at Raipur Kalan, officials said. Chandigarh currently has around 30,000 registered commercial vehicles, all of which require periodic fitness certification. (HT File)

The facility, currently in an advanced stage of development, is expected to become operational within the next three months. Officials said installation of machines is underway, and the station is likely to be functional by August.

Once operational, all commercial vehicle fitness tests will be conducted through automated, sensor-based systems, eliminating manual intervention. The move aligns with the Centre’s push to standardise vehicle fitness testing through technology-driven mechanisms across the country.

According to the ministry of road transport and highways, ATS uses mechanical equipment to carry out fitness checks, ensuring greater transparency, accuracy and standardisation in the certification process. The Centre has already mandated fitness testing through ATS in a phased manner for commercial vehicles nationwide.

Chandigarh currently has around 30,000 registered commercial vehicles, all of which require periodic fitness certification. As per norms, transport vehicles must undergo fitness testing every two years up to eight years of age, and annually thereafter. At present, these inspections are conducted manually at a designated ground in Manimajra.

Officials said the new ATS will assess key parameters such as brake efficiency, suspension, steering alignment and emission levels, enabling authorities to identify unfit or high-emission vehicles more effectively. The system is also expected to significantly reduce human error, corruption and manual manipulation, issues often associated with conventional testing methods.

The shift to automated testing is part of a broader national transition aimed at improving road safety and environmental compliance. Experts note that the absence of human intervention ensures that test results are objective and tamper-proof, a key concern in manual inspections.

Meanwhile, the UT transport department is also planning to establish a regional driving training centre at Raipur Kalan. The centre will be developed with support from the ministry of road transport and highways and is envisioned as a hub for training driving instructors and improving road safety standards.

Spread over four acres, the proposed facility will offer structured training programmes for both light and heavy motor vehicle drivers. It will also conduct refresher courses, organise road safety awareness camps for school bus drivers and students, and assist in accident analysis and prevention strategies.

Officials said the department has invited expressions of interest for the establishment and management of the centre.

Under the proposed system, applicants undergoing training at the centre will not be required to appear for the conventional driving test. Instead, they will complete a 29-hour course over four weeks, including eight hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training. A minimum attendance of 85% will be mandatory. Upon successful completion and assessment, candidates will be issued a proficiency certificate, which will be treated as equivalent to the existing driving test conducted at the Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 23.