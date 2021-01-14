Avian influenza: 13 samples from Chandigarh test negative, 14 birds dead

As many as 13 samples collected from 12 crows and a pigeon on January 11 have tested negative for bird flu, the UT department of forests and wildlife confirmed on Thursday.

Stating that it was a great relief that all 21 samples of dead birds sent for testing so far had tested negative, UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said, “We were concerned about these samples, as eight crows were found near the Chandigarh railway station, which appeared suspicious.”

Dalai said he took a tour of Sukhna Lake on Thursday to observe the behaviour of migratory birds. “The birds seem fine, but we will maintain constant vigil.”

Joint director of the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department, Dr Kanwarjit Singh said rapid response teams had been formed for surveillance in the city that had been divided into four zones. “Around 40 veterinary and para-veterinary officials are present on the field to monitor the behaviour of birds everyday,” he added.

10 crows among 14 birds found dead

A total of 14 dead birds were recovered in the city on Thursday. Among these 10 crows were recovered in Manimajra, the railway station and Kalagram, while a woodpecker, a pigeon, a koyal and a jungle babbler were found at the railway station, Sector 20, Sector 3 and Sector 42, respectively. According to wildlife officials, more crows were being recovered near the Chandigarh-Panchkula boundary.