Ayushman Bharat: Khattar launches launches ‘CHIRAYU Haryana to add 29 lakh beneficiaries

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched comprehensive health scheme ‘CHIRAYU Haryana’, expanding the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to around 29 lakh beneficiaries.

An official spokesperson said the scheme was launched during a state-level programme held at Manesar in Gurugram.

The chief minister distributed golden cards to 12 beneficiaries of the CHIRAYU (Comprehensive Health insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme. beneficiaries having in annual income limit of ₹1.80 lakh will be included in the scheme.

With the launch of this scheme, eligible families will now not have to run from pillar to post for making financial arrangements to get medical facilities, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that CHIRAYU Haryana is expected to help 50% residents of the state. Free medical facilities up to ₹ five lakh will be provided to all these families. The treatment cost will be borne by the state government.

Chief minister Khattar said that the scope of the scheme has also been extended to persons with disabilities.

He said that the data of the beneficiaries has been shared with the National Health Authority so that it can be linked to the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJYA) portal and Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Integrated data is being shared with all districts to identify eligible beneficiaries, and registering them so that the work of generating their cards is started in mission mode, Khattar said, adding that camps would also be organised at the district and block level for beneficiary identification.

It is expected that everyone will get these cards by December 31, he said.

“There are a total of 715 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, including 539 private hospitals and 176 government hospitals. This means that needy people are getting the benefits of health facilities through this scheme in about 32 hospitals in every district of Haryana. Treatment for 1,500 health ailments will be possible under this scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

Khattar said that so far, claims worth more than ₹ 580.77 crore have been settled under AB-PMJAY. Haryana has also received a letter of appreciation from the National Health Authority (NHA) for prompt claim payment during the year 2021.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who was in Yamunanagar, said, “I had promised in the assembly that residents under the income category of ₹ 1,80,000 will be under the BPL category through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) without any requirement for other documents.”

In Panchkula, over 1.93 lakh eligible beneficiaries of 42,913 Antyodaya families will be benefited under the scheme. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said appealed to eligible beneficiaries to get Ayushman cards prepared at the earliest so that they could avail the benefits of the scheme.

Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said that under CHIRAYU Haryana, Ayushman cards of 42,913 Antyodaya families in the district will be prepared at the earliest. He also distributed Ayushman cards to 10 beneficiaries of Panchkula district.

(Inputs from HTC- Ambala, Panchkula)