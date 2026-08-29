Rayan Cherki proved his point to Enzo Maresca as the Manchester City star's brilliant double inspired a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace on Friday. Cherki makes his point to Maresca as Man City sparkle in Palace rout

City boss Maresca admitted Cherki was frustrated to be left out of the starting line-up for last weekend's 2-1 win against Bournemouth in their Premier League opener.

The France playmaker responded to the snub in emphatic style.

He came off the bench to provide a pair of assists against Bournemouth and seized his chance to start at Selhurst Park with a masterful display that underlined his qualities.

The 23-year-old had alarmed Pep Guardiola with some of his more flamboyant antics on the pitch in his debut season at City last term, while questions remain about the former Lyon midfielder's ability to adhere to a team-first ethos.

But Cherki's talent is undeniable, as he showed with his brace after an own goal from City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had cancelled out Erling Haaland's opener in rainy south London.

Haaland struck again in the closing stages to cap City's dominant display as the Norway striker scored his first goals since cutting off his famous blond locks in favour of a close-cropped hair style last week.

In a glimpse into what City hope is a bright future after Guardiola, teenage Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, signed from Lille for £86 million this week, came off the bench for his debut in the closing minutes.

City came from behind to beat Bournemouth thanks to late goals from Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol in the opening league match of the post-Guardiola era.

But, with Cherki in the groove and Haaland in lethal mood, there was no need for any last-gasp dramatics against Palace.

It was Palace's second successive defeat under new manager Pierre Sage, who replaced Oliver Glasner in the close-season.

- Dazzling Cherki -

Having used Guehi out of position as a midfielder against Bournemouth, Maresca moved the England international to his preferred centre-back role against his former club.

Nico O'Reilly did a capable job of filling the central midfield berth alongside Elliot Anderson, who improved after a disappointing debut against Bournemouth.

Anderson should have bagged his first goal for City after a corner sparked a goal-mouth scramble that included blocked shots for the midfielder and Haaland.

Haaland made amends in typically predatory fashion in the 17th minute.

Antoine Semenyo's cross was flighted perfectly for Haaland to rise above the Palace defence and guide a superb header over Eagles keeper Dean Henderson.

Phil Foden wasted a chance to double City's lead when the forward scuffed wide from Anderson's pass.

He was guilty of an even worse miss moments later, miscuing his header after Cherki picked him out inside the six-yard box.

Cherki's low drive was repelled by Henderson on the stroke of half-time.

Palace striker Eddie Nketiah let City off the hook with a wayward finish immediately after the interval.

Cherki took charge after that, making Palace pay in the 54th minute.

Foden's driving run teed up Cherki, who slalomed past three Palace defenders before applying the finishing touch to a sublime move as he slotted into the far corner.

Palace thought they had earned a lifeline two minutes later when Yeremy Pino's free-kick hit the post and rebounded into the net off Donnarumma's back.

Cherki extinguished Palace's revival in the 59th minute, unleashing a fierce strike from the edge of the area that fizzed past Henderson's out-stretched hand.

Haaland sealed the demolition in the 84th minute, drilling past Henderson from an acute angle after Foden's pass shredded the Palace defence.

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