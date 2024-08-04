Azad consults party leaders, workers on assembly polls strategy

In run up to the impending assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday held extensive deliberations with party delegations in Srinagar and Jammu. DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad (HT File)

The meetings were convened to gather suggestions and insights from party leaders and workers in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Election Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu are expected to visit J&K from August 8-10, to review the preparedness for the conduct of upcoming assembly elections in the UT.

Last year, Supreme Court had issued directions to the Election Commission to hold Assembly polls in J&K by September 30. Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 19, 2018.

During the discussions, Azad highlighted the significance of involving party members at all levels in the decision-making process.

He underscored the need for a unified and collaborative approach to ensure that the DPAP’s electoral strategy effectively addresses the needs and aspirations of the people. Azad said that the recently held Lok Sabha elections have been largely focused on national issues, but the assembly elections will present a different scenario.

Azad also pointed out the lack of developmental work, which has further intensified the demand for timely elections and effective governance. Azad reaffirmed his commitment to honesty and transparency, declaring that he will never mislead or lie to the people.

He further said, “Lok Sabha elections were based on a national narrative, where people fell victim to false propaganda and exploitation but received nothing in return. In the assembly elections, local issues must be the focus. The development we initiated must continue. People are innocent, and the parties only engage in politics based on religion and caste, which ultimately harms the public”.

“Our focus should be on development, peace, and the return of our rights- job and land, including statehood,” he added.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers who led the delegations urged him to take a strong stand against the parties that exploit innocent people and spread false allegations.