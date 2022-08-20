Baby’s kidnapping puts spotlight on Ludhiana’s organised trafficking ring
Ludhiana kidnapping case cracked with arrest of nine accused in 20 hours; one accused already facing trial in a separate trafficking case
Police solved the kidnapping case of a three-month old infant within 20 hours, arresting nine accused on Friday.
The accused are alleged members of a well-organised human trafficking gang, who handed over the infant to a couple in Bathinda. However, police tracked down the accused before they could sell the infant to a couple in Sirsa for ₹4.5 lakh
The accused are Varinder Chaudhary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Sonu Kumar of Shimlapuri, Inderpal of Shimlapuri, Ram Singh of Daba, Ravinder Ravi of Shimlapuri, Sanjay Mishra of Shimlapuri, Parveen Kaur of Shimlapuri, Ramandeep Kaur of Bathinda and her husband Surinder Singh. Parveen Kaur is already facing a trial in a trafficking case.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Narinder Bhargav said given the sensitive nature of the case, the director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had directed speedy action. Following the directions, seven separate teams had been formed.
Bhargav said Rajan Sharma of Sirsa, who was in contact with Ramandeep Kaur and her husband Surinder Singh in relation to the 3-month old’s case, had lost two sons. Ramandeep had shared the information with Parveen Kaur, who had in turn offered Varinder Chaudhary ₹60,000 to arrange for an infant.
Giving out more details, the JCP said, “Varinder would visit the house of Sajan Kumar of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra road for the sale and purchase of cart material. He noticed his infant son Nihal and hatched a conspiracy to kidnap him. He forwarded the child’s photo to Parveen, who further forward the picture to the Sirsa resident. The couple were ready to pay ₹4.5 lakh for the child.”
“Chaudhary hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the child and involved his friend Ravinder, Sonu, Ram, Inderpal, Sanjay and promised to give ₹50,000 for the kidnapping. The group reached the location, where Inderpal and Sanjay barged into the house, thrashed the infant’s mother and grandmother, and confined them before fleeing with the infant,” he added.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused had assembled in Dehlon, adding that Varinder, Parveen and Sonu reached Raikot and hired a taxi to reach Bathinda before handing over the baby to Ramandeep and Surinder .
The police are questioning the accused to check for involvement in prior trafficking vases also. A case under sections 363, 365 (both kidnapping), 380 (theft), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 451 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Dugri police station.
Vendetta politics never paid dividends: Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday held “vendetta politics of previous Congress government” responsible for the case registered against him, in which he had to remain in the Patiala jail. Majithia while referring to the “vendetta politics” practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends.
Inmate branded ‘gangster’: CJM asked to conduct probe
Ferozepur: A day after an inmate at the Ferozepur Central Jail was booked for falsely accusing the police of engraving the word 'gangster' on his back, Ferozepur district and sessions judge Virinder Aggarwal has asked chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan to conduct a probe and submit a report. Aggarwal also asked the secretary, district legal aid, Ferozepur, Ekta Uppal to facilitate free legal aid to Tarsem Singh of Mirzapur village in Kapurthala district.
Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village
Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village's wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot's Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said a daily wage earner of Buttar village, Balwant Singh, attacked Karamjit, with a hoe, killing her on the spot.
Etawah sports officer accused of sexual misconduct, suspended
Weeks after suspending one of the deputy directors of the UP sports directorate, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial and administrative irregularities, the state government has suspended Etawah's sports officer Naresh Chandra Yadav on the charges of sexual misconduct with karate exponents. An FIR was registered against Yadav under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah on June 28, 2022.
Govt holds back names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as Punjab and Haryana HC judges
New Delhi The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, sources said. In July, the SC collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court. It decided to hold back the names of HS Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.
