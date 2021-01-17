Bad weather grounds two flights, delays 10 at Chandigarh airport
Bad weather in the region led to cancellation of two flights and delayed 10 others at Chandigarh International Airport on Sunday.
The two flights that were cancelled were GoAir G8-104 and IndiGo 6E-236 to Delhi with scheduled departures at 6:15am and 7:30am, respectively.
Passengers travelling to Delhi on IndiGo’s flight scheduled at 7:45am had to wait for more than six hours before it finally took off at 2:10pm.
Apart from this, IndiGo’s flights to Pune (7:50am), Kolkata (8am), Lucknow (8:25am) and Bengaluru (2:20pm) were also delayed by up to an hour and a half. GoAir’s flights to Mumbai and IndiGo’s flight to Goa were late by around half an hour.
Likewise, IndiGo flight from Pune arrived late by an hour, at 2:34pm. Its flights from Bengaluru and Goa also landed here late by around half an hour.
Mercury rises after fog clears in afternoon
Visibility was as poor as 50 metres on Sunday morning, but it improved as fog cleared later during the day.
A day after taking a nine-degree plunge, maximum temperature in Chandigarh again rose by eight notches to reach 19.2°C on Sunday. However, it was still two degrees below normal.
Minimum temperature went up from 5.8°C to 8.3°C, three degrees above normal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar conditions are likely in the coming days.
With dense fog descending over the city on Saturday, the day temperature had dropped from Friday’s 20.8°C to 11.3°C, 10 notches below normal.
“While fog formation is likely in the morning, easterly winds blowing in the city are expected to clear it by the afternoon, and sunny weather can be expected thereon,” said an IMD scientist.
In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 19 and 20 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 8 and 9 degrees.
Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh said that some people were protesting at the vaccination centre and therefore the drive was shifted to the civil hospital.
