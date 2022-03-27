Badminton: Chandigarh girl to represent India at World School Games
Devika Sihag, a Class 11 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, has been selected to represent India’s badminton team at the World School Games which will be held in Normandy, France, in May 2022. Devika previously won the U-17 national doubles title at Bhubaneshwar in 2019.
At present, she is practising at the Parkash Padukone Academy in Bangalore. Whenever she comes to Panchkula, she practices with Akshit Mahajan at the AM Badminton Academy.
The trials for the prestigious World School Games were held on March 20 and 21 in Pune, Maharashtra, where a total of 68 of nationally ranked badminton players participated.
