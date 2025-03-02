Baghel takes ‘magic wand’ dig at AAP govt’s anti-drugs campaign

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed the AAP government in Punjab on Saturday for ‘doing nothing’ over the last three years to check the drug problem and asked what magic wand it has now to free the state from the menace in the next three months. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed the AAP government in Punjab on Saturday for ‘doing nothing’ over the last three years to check the drug problem and asked what magic wand it has now to free the state from the menace in the next three months. (HT File)

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister, who was recently appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, said: “What was the government doing for three years? The AAP government had completely failed on all fronts and was now trying to cover up its failures with grandiose announcements, which were high on rhetoric and low on delivery.”

He further added: “During the tenure of your (AAP) government, the drug mafia proliferated and you could not do anything. And today, what magic wand do you have to end it (drug problem) in three months? What action plan do you have to end this?” he asked.

Baghel also met the party’s district presidents, MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders and held discussions with them on several issues pertaining to the state.

Among those present at the meeting include PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, PCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, co-incharges Alok Sharma and Ravinder Uttam Rao.

Baghel said all is not well with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab as a power struggle has started after its defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.

“A power struggle had already started with the defeated Delhi leaders having started taking charge and control of various government departments in Punjab. They (AAP Delhi leaders) have started assuming the roles of de facto ministers in the Punjab government,” the Congress leader alleged.

Replying to a question on the Ludhiana West bypoll, Baghel said the purpose of announcing the AAP candidate was to create a Rajya Sabha vacancy for its leader Arvind Kejriwal after his defeat in Delhi.

He said the Congress leadership in Punjab will shortlist the candidates for the bypoll, while the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.

He asserted that the entire Congress leadership in the state was united and unanimous about exposing, cornering and throwing out the corrupt and inefficient AAP government from the state.

He said, during today’s meeting, the party had chalked out the roadmap for the year-long programmes planned by the AICC at its Belgavi Session under the ‘Nav Satyagraha’ mission.

To a question on PCC leadership, Baghel categorically reiterated that both the president and the CLP leader are here to stay and carry on the good work they have been doing.

