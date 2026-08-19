Baglihar dam gates to open today for flushing of silt

The spill gates of the reservoir of 900 MW Bagllihar hydro-electric power project at Chanderkote shall be opened for silt-flushing on Wednesday morning, officials said. The authorities have advised the people to refrain from bathing, swimming, fishing, rafting, or undertaking any other activity in or near the river. (HT Photo for representation)

“The dam gates will be opened on August 19 at 10 am which may cause a sudden rise in Chenab river water levels,” said an advisory issued by the Ramban district magistrate on Tuesday.

Since the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year, India has kept in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 and is not under any obligation to inform Pakistan about opening spill gates of various hydro projects over Chenab and other rivers that flow into Pakistan.

“The release of water during the silt flushing operation is likely to cause a sudden rise in the water level and increase the flow velocity of the river downstream, posing a potential risk to life and property. In the interest of public safety, all residents, visitors, fishermen, livestock owners, and other members of the public are advised to stay away from the banks of the river and its tributaries,” further stated the advisory.

The authorities have advised the people to refrain from bathing, swimming, fishing, rafting, or undertaking any other activity in or near the river.

They have also advised the people to shift livestock, agricultural equipment, and other valuables away from low-lying areas along the riverbanks.

“Immediately report any emergency or unusual situation to the nearest government authority or emergency response agency,” said officials.