Bajwa slams AAP govt over delay in new industrial policy

Chandigarh

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its sheer ‘lethargic’ approach in constituting a new policy for industrialists that would consequently open the doors for new investments in the fund-starved state.

Bajwa said the old industrial and business development policy ended in October 2022, but chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce, was apparently too busy campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. “Consequently, the new industrial and business development policy of the AAP government hangs fire. It is not only the existing industrialists and entrepreneurs, who have been bearing the brunt of the apathy of the AAP government but the doors for the new investors have also been closed, which would further escalate the economic crisis,” he claimed in a statement.

Bajwa said the previous industrial policy, framed by the then Congress government in 2017, ended on October 17, 2022.